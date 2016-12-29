Harry Roberts, county commissioner of Buchanan County, signs paperwork during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new training site for northwest Missouri, in St. Joseph, Mo., Dec 29, 2016. Buchanan County transferred land to the Missouri National Guard for use as a training site for around 2,000 army units in the northwest Missouri area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick P. Evenson)
This work, Ribbon cutting on a new training site in northwest Missouri [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
