    160318-F-SH665-103 [Image 2 of 4]

    160318-F-SH665-103

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2016

    Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Col. Laura Lenderman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander at Scott Air Force Base, pilots a C-21 from Andrews AFB to Wright Patterson AFB, March 18 2016. During her visit to the geographically separated units located at each base Lenderman recognized Airman for their hard work and accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 12:34
    Photo ID: 3081707
    VIRIN: 160318-F-SH665-103
    Resolution: 5562x3713
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160318-F-SH665-103 [Image 1 of 4], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CC visits to units forge stronger relationships, strengthen wing

    Airlift
    Commander
    Laura
    Lenderman

