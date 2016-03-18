Master Sgt. Chad Boley, Detachment 4 operations flight chief, explains a C-17 simulator operation to Col. Linda Lenderman, 375th AMW commander, during a tour of the School of Aerospace Medicine March 18 2016 at Wright Patterson AFB, OH. The simulator helps provide aircrew and maintenance training, combat-ready pilots, loadmasters and maintenace technicians along with upgrade qualification training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 12:34
|Photo ID:
|3081708
|VIRIN:
|160318-F-SH665-280
|Resolution:
|3922x2618
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 160318-F-SH665-280 [Image 1 of 4], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
CC visits to units forge stronger relationships, strengthen wing
LEAVE A COMMENT