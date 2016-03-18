160318-F-SH665-280

Master Sgt. Chad Boley, Detachment 4 operations flight chief, explains a C-17 simulator operation to Col. Linda Lenderman, 375th AMW commander, during a tour of the School of Aerospace Medicine March 18 2016 at Wright Patterson AFB, OH. The simulator helps provide aircrew and maintenance training, combat-ready pilots, loadmasters and maintenace technicians along with upgrade qualification training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

