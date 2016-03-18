(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    160318-F-SH665-280 [Image 1 of 4]

    160318-F-SH665-280

    OH, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2016

    Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Master Sgt. Chad Boley, Detachment 4 operations flight chief, explains a C-17 simulator operation to Col. Linda Lenderman, 375th AMW commander, during a tour of the School of Aerospace Medicine March 18 2016 at Wright Patterson AFB, OH. The simulator helps provide aircrew and maintenance training, combat-ready pilots, loadmasters and maintenace technicians along with upgrade qualification training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 12:34
    Photo ID: 3081708
    VIRIN: 160318-F-SH665-280
    Resolution: 3922x2618
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160318-F-SH665-280 [Image 1 of 4], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    160318-F-SH665-280
    160318-F-SH665-103
    160318-F-SH665-061
    160318-F-SH665-048

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CC visits to units forge stronger relationships, strengthen wing

    TAGS

    Airlift
    Commander
    Laura
    Lenderman

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT