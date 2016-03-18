160318-F-SH665-061

Col. Laura Lenderman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander at Scott Air Force Base, pilots a C-21 from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland to Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, March 18 2016. During her visit to the geographically separated units located at each base, Lenderman recognized Airman for their hard work and accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)
