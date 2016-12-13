(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Alligator Dagger [Image 1 of 3]

    Exercise Alligator Dagger

    DJIBOUTI

    12.13.2016

    Photo by 1st Lt. Adam Miller 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 12, 2016) U.S. Marine Cpl. Aaron Powell, a law enforcement Marine with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, walks a security patrol near a forward operating base during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 13. Exercises such as Alligator Dagger strengthen combat readiness within Amphibious Ready Groups and MEUs to ensure U.S. forces are ready to respond to any emerging crises.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Alligator Dagger [Image 1 of 3], by 1LT Adam Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    CENTCOM
    MEU
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines
    1st Battalion
    5th Fleet
    Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    Pride of the Pacific
    WestPac 16-2
    BLT 1st Battalion 4th Marines
    Exercise Alligator Dagger

