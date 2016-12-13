U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 12, 2016) U.S. Marine Cpl. Aaron Powell, a law enforcement Marine with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, walks a security patrol near a forward operating base during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 13. Exercises such as Alligator Dagger strengthen combat readiness within Amphibious Ready Groups and MEUs to ensure U.S. forces are ready to respond to any emerging crises.

