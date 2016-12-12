U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 12, 2016) U.S. Marine Cpl. Evangellos Kanellakos, a field radio operator with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, launches an RQ-11B Raven small unmanned aerial system (SUAS) during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 12. The Raven provides aerial imagery up to 10 km away from its point of origin for close range surveillance, which can support forward observation of fires, identifying enemy locations, and to provide feedback for improving defensive and offensive positions. The 11th MEU is currently conducting combat sustainment training to demonstrate the MEU is ready to respond to any emerging crises.

