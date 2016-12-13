U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 12, 2016) 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Law Enforcement (LE) Marines and Tessa, a military working dog, walk a patrol route around a forward operating base during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 13. The patrol served two purposes: to sustain the LE detachment Marines’ patrolling tactics and procedures, and acclimatize Tessa to the region’s high temperatures and arid environment. The 11th MEU is currently supporting the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations’ mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region.

