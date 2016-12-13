(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Alligator Dagger [Image 2 of 3]

    Exercise Alligator Dagger

    DJIBOUTI

    12.13.2016

    Photo by 1st Lt. Adam Miller 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 12, 2016) 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Law Enforcement (LE) Marines and Tessa, a military working dog, walk a patrol route around a forward operating base during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 13. The patrol served two purposes: to sustain the LE detachment Marines’ patrolling tactics and procedures, and acclimatize Tessa to the region’s high temperatures and arid environment. The 11th MEU is currently supporting the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations’ mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Alligator Dagger [Image 1 of 3], by 1LT Adam Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

