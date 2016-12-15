(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    After 40 years of service legacy mission system for high-altitude U-2 is replaced

    After 40 years of service legacy mission system for high-altitude U-2 is replaced

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.15.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carwile 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U-2, flying from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, approaches the maintenance hangar after the final sortie for one of its mission systems, Dec. 15, 2016. The final flight is celebrated with a traditional shower and a greeting party consisting of the crews that have maintained the now retired mission system. The retired system will be replaced with one that is currently flown on the RQ-4, enhancing the combined products of manned and unmanned high-altitude products. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carwile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 05:58
    Photo ID: 3081217
    VIRIN: 161215-F-GF928-035
    Resolution: 3696x2456
    Size: 879.72 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After 40 years of service legacy mission system for high-altitude U-2 is replaced [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Christopher Carwile, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Global Hawk
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    380th AEW
    Surveillance and Reconnaissance
    ISR
    RQ-4
    U-2
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Intelligence
    99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron
    99th ERS
    Defend the Region

