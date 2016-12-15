After 40 years of service legacy mission system for high-altitude U-2 is replaced

A U-2, flying from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, approaches the maintenance hangar after the final sortie for one of its mission systems, Dec. 15, 2016. The final flight is celebrated with a traditional shower and a greeting party consisting of the crews that have maintained the now retired mission system. The retired system will be replaced with one that is currently flown on the RQ-4, enhancing the combined products of manned and unmanned high-altitude products. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carwile)

