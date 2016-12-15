(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    After 40 years of service legacy mission system for high-altitude U-2 is replaced [Image 2 of 3]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.15.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carwile 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    After the final sortie for one of the U-2 mission systems the aircraft passes under a water shower, a traditional way of celebrating major milestones or final flights, provided by the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Dec. 15, 2016. A system that is already in use on the RQ-4 will replace the retired system, enabling both aircraft to continue providing complimentary high-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance products. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carwile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 05:58
    Photo ID: 3081214
    VIRIN: 161215-F-GF928-017
    Resolution: 3000x1217
    Size: 286.47 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After 40 years of service legacy mission system for high-altitude U-2 is replaced [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Christopher Carwile, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Global Hawk
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    380th AEW
    Surveillance and Reconnaissance
    ISR
    RQ-4
    U-2
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Intelligence
    99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron
    99th ERS
    Defend the Region

