After 40 years of service legacy mission system for high-altitude U-2 is replaced

After the final sortie for one of the U-2 mission systems the aircraft passes under a water shower, a traditional way of celebrating major milestones or final flights, provided by the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Dec. 15, 2016. A system that is already in use on the RQ-4 will replace the retired system, enabling both aircraft to continue providing complimentary high-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance products. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carwile)

