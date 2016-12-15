After the final sortie for one of the U-2 mission systems the aircraft passes under a water shower, a traditional way of celebrating major milestones or final flights, provided by the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Dec. 15, 2016. A system that is already in use on the RQ-4 will replace the retired system, enabling both aircraft to continue providing complimentary high-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance products. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carwile)
This work, After 40 years of service legacy mission system for high-altitude U-2 is replaced [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Christopher Carwile, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
