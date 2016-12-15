A U-2 taxis back towards the maintenance hangar at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia after a sortie, Dec. 15, 2016. This sortie marked the final flight of one of the mission systems that the U-2 is capable of carrying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carwile)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 05:58
|Photo ID:
|3081212
|VIRIN:
|161215-F-GF928-001
|Resolution:
|3696x2456
|Size:
|478 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, After 40 years of service legacy mission system for high-altitude U-2 is replaced [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Christopher Carwile, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
