After 40 years of service legacy mission system for high-altitude U-2 is replaced

A U-2 taxis back towards the maintenance hangar at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia after a sortie, Dec. 15, 2016. This sortie marked the final flight of one of the mission systems that the U-2 is capable of carrying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carwile)

