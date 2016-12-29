407th AEG continues combat ops

Staff Sgt. Larry Runk, 407th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron crew chief, walks away from an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 134th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron after marshaling it for take off at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, Dec. 29, 2016. Combat missions flown by the fighter squadron have degraded military capabilities of Daesh, also known as the Islamic State, by denying the group safe haven in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)

