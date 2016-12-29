An F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 134th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron performs preflight checks at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, Dec. 29, 2016. The 134th EFS is flying combat missions for Operation Inherent Resolve to support and enable Iraqi Security Forces’ efforts with the unique capabilities provided by the fighter squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 05:23 Photo ID: 3081200 VIRIN: 161229-F-NI989-071 Resolution: 5716x3816 Size: 3.22 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Hometown: BURLINGTON, VT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 407th AEG continues combat ops [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.