    407th AEG continues combat ops [Image 5 of 6]

    407th AEG continues combat ops

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.29.2016

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    407th Air Expeditionary Group

    Staff Sgt. Larry Runk, 407th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron crew chief, (left) speaks with a pilot assigned to the 134th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron through his headset during preflight checks at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, Dec. 29, 2016. The 407th Air Expeditionary Group is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve through combat air missions flown by U.S. and coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 407th AEG continues combat ops [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

