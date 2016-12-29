Staff Sgt. Larry Runk, 407th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron crew chief, (left) speaks with a pilot assigned to the 134th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron through his headset during preflight checks at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, Dec. 29, 2016. The 407th Air Expeditionary Group is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve through combat air missions flown by U.S. and coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 05:23 Photo ID: 3081196 VIRIN: 161229-F-NI989-067 Resolution: 5763x3847 Size: 3.71 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Hometown: BURLINGTON, VT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 407th AEG continues combat ops [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.