Team Selfridge’s flight crew members from the 171st Air Refueling Squadron and the 107th Fighter Squadron participated in training operation Patriot Sands. Patriot Sands provides crew members with realistic training for undergoing emergency situations. This training was located at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida on May 13 and 14, 2016. With support from the United States Coast Guard’s Search and Rescue unit based out of Mobile, Alabama, pilots and crew members were able to experience swimming out to and being hoisted up by a rescue helicopter. “We wanted to create a realistic training environment that was safe and controlled,” said Master Sgt. Earl Anzano, 171st ARS, lead training instructor. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the Coast Guard and the Navy.” Selfridge crews complete this training every 24 months, allowing them to act more efficiently if a real life emergency arises. More than 100 Airmen from Selfridge Air National Guard Base were involved in Patriot Sands. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Airman Ryan Zeski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 13:36 Photo ID: 3080348 VIRIN: 160514-Z-FN720-008 Resolution: 5052x2916 Size: 1.45 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training Operation Patriot Sands [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Ryan Zeski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.