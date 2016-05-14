(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Training Operation Patriot Sands [Image 10 of 10]

    Training Operation Patriot Sands

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Zeski 

    127th Wing

    Team Selfridge’s flight crew members from the 171st Air Refueling Squadron and the 107th Fighter Squadron participated in training operation Patriot Sands. Patriot Sands provides crew members with realistic training for undergoing emergency situations. This training was located at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida on May 13 and 14, 2016. With support from the United States Coast Guard’s Search and Rescue unit based out of Mobile, Alabama, pilots and crew members were able to experience swimming out to and being hoisted up by a rescue helicopter. “We wanted to create a realistic training environment that was safe and controlled,” said Master Sgt. Earl Anzano, 171st ARS, lead training instructor. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the Coast Guard and the Navy.” Selfridge crews complete this training every 24 months, allowing them to act more efficiently if a real life emergency arises. More than 100 Airmen from Selfridge Air National Guard Base were involved in Patriot Sands. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Airman Ryan Zeski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 13:36
    Photo ID: 3080335
    VIRIN: 160514-Z-FN720-001
    Resolution: 5436x3588
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Operation Patriot Sands [Image 1 of 10], by SrA Ryan Zeski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Training Operation Patriot Sands
    Training Operation Patriot Sands
    Training Operation Patriot Sands
    Training Operation Patriot Sands
    Training Operation Patriot Sands
    Training Operation Patriot Sands
    Training Operation Patriot Sands
    Training Operation Patriot Sands
    Training Operation Patriot Sands
    Training Operation Patriot Sands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Navy
    Military
    Air Force
    Training
    Selfridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT