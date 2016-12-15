JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii- Capt. Jeffrey Scott, an air defense artillery officer and outgoing commander with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army Pacific, passes the unit guidon to Brig. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, the commanding general of the 94th AAMDC, Dec. 16, 2016, during the battery change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the outgoing commander’s relinquishing command to his successor.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 20:20 Photo ID: 3079662 VIRIN: 161216-A-QQ532-751 Resolution: 2400x1611 Size: 3.67 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US Hometown: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawks welcome new commander [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Kimberly Menzies, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.