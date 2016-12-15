JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii- Capt. Jeffrey Scott (left), an air defense officer and outgoing commander, and Capt. Wilfredo Santiago (right), a chemical officer and incoming commander, with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army Pacific, stand before their Soldiers, Dec. 16, 2016, during the battery change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 20:20
|Photo ID:
|3079661
|VIRIN:
|161216-A-QQ532-739
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hawks welcome new commander [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Kimberly Menzies, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT