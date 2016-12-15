(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hawks welcome new commander [Image 2 of 2]

    Hawks welcome new commander

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Kimberly Menzies 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii- Capt. Jeffrey Scott (left), an air defense officer and outgoing commander, and Capt. Wilfredo Santiago (right), a chemical officer and incoming commander, with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army Pacific, stand before their Soldiers, Dec. 16, 2016, during the battery change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 20:20
    Photo ID: 3079661
    VIRIN: 161216-A-QQ532-739
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawks welcome new commander [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Kimberly Menzies, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Hawks welcome new commander
    Hawks welcome new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hawks welcome new commander

    TAGS

    headquarters and headquarters battery
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    HHB
    hawks
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    94th AAMDC
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam
    Sea Dragons
    Capt. Jeffrey Scott
    Capt. Wilfredo Santiago

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT