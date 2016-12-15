Hawks welcome new commander

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii- Capt. Jeffrey Scott (left), an air defense officer and outgoing commander, and Capt. Wilfredo Santiago (right), a chemical officer and incoming commander, with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army Pacific, stand before their Soldiers, Dec. 16, 2016, during the battery change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

