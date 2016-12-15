(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hawks welcome new commander

    Hawks welcome new commander

    Photo By Sgt. Kimberly Menzies | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii- Capt. Jeffrey Scott, an air defense artillery...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2016

    Story by Sgt. Kimberly Menzies 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii –Capt. Wilfredo Santiago, a chemical officer with the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army Pacific, was welcomed by Sea Dragon Soldiers as the commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Dec. 16, 2016, during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

    “I am honored to be selected as the battery commander,” said Santiago. “The fact that I am a chemical officer and I'm allowed to command an [air defense artillery] battery is a humbling experience.”

    Santiago’s tenants of leadership are simple and straight forward.

    “Serve others, Soldiers trust in the leaders that care for you, and leaders remember that a Soldier who trusts their leadership, will do his or her best to get their job done right,” shared Santiago.

    Santiago, a prior enlisted Soldier himself, holds being a commander as part of a special life mission.

    “Any captain will tell you that commanding is the pinnacle of their rank,” shares Santiago. “For me, it means that and more. I love soldiering, I do this job because it is truly what I enjoy doing. The fact that I can directly affect Soldiers’ lives is amazing. The legacy that a commander leaves has nothing to do with themselves, but with the Soldiers that they were able to influence. I believe that my most proud moment will be when I am able to affect the conditions that will bring solutions to Soldiers’ problems, and when I watch Soldiers grow and see them develop into caring leaders.”

    The sentiment of this responsibility and the respect for those under wing, is felt not only by the incoming commander but also the outgoing.

    “It's been such an incredible honor to serve you,” said Capt. Jeffrey Scott, an air defense officer and outgoing HHB, 94th AAMDC commander. “I'm grateful for all that you do and will always sleep well knowing that Soldiers like you will always maintain the standard and hold the line. You are extraordinary, keep up the great work.”

    Scott, who is continuing his Army journey, was wished well and thanked by his successor for laying a sturdy leadership foundation.

    “Thank you for leaving me such a great organization,” expressed Santiago. “These Soldiers are truly outstanding and I couldn't ask for a better command than this one. I will do my best to continue this amazing legacy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 20:20
    Story ID: 218857
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawks welcome new commander, by SGT Kimberly Menzies, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    headquarters and headquarters battery
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    HHB
    Hawks
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    94th AAMDC
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam
    Sea Dragons
    Capt. Jeffrey Scott
    Capt. Wilfredo Santiago

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT