Little Salts

161105-N-PJ969-1440 FORT PIERCE, Fla. (Nov. 5, 2016) U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Seaman Apprentice Mikesell, Centurion Battalion, participates in beach physical training. The Sea Cadets is a federally chartered non-profit youth development program for ages 11 through the completion of high school. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Abe McNatt)

