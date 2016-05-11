161105-N-PJ969-1440 FORT PIERCE, Fla. (Nov. 5, 2016) U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Seaman Apprentice Mikesell, Centurion Battalion, participates in beach physical training. The Sea Cadets is a federally chartered non-profit youth development program for ages 11 through the completion of high school. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Abe McNatt)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 16:34
|Photo ID:
|3079565
|VIRIN:
|161105-N-PJ969-1440
|Resolution:
|3396x2574
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT PIERCE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Little Salts [Image 1 of 17], by PO2 Abraham McNatt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
