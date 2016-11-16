(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cameroon, US gain trust, enhance military capability during training [Image 2 of 15]

    Cameroon, US gain trust, enhance military capability during training

    LIMBE, CAMEROON

    11.16.2016

    Photo by Cpl. Alexander Mitchell 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa

    Lance Cpl. Nicholas Goodlett, a rifleman with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa, demonstrates weapons handling techniques to soldiers with the Cameroonian Naval Commando Company in Limbé, Cameroon, Nov. 16, 2016. Marines trained together with the COPALCO in small unit tactics, weapons handling, first aid treatment and leadership skills during their time together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander Mitchell/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 09:23
    Photo ID: 3078791
    VIRIN: 161116-M-ZZ999-031
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 13.9 MB
    Location: LIMBE, CM 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cameroon, US gain trust, enhance military capability during training [Image 1 of 15], by Cpl Alexander Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marine
    Africa
    Battalion
    Combat
    Range
    Italy
    Leadership
    Leader
    USMC
    Naval Air Station
    Sigonella
    Tactics
    Rifleman
    Ground
    TSC
    United States Marine Corps
    Advanced Training
    Sicily
    Cameroon
    Regiment
    Division
    2nd
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Infantry
    U.S. Marines
    Partnership
    Unit
    Weapons
    Mission
    Training
    Combat Logistics Battalion 2
    8th
    SPMAGTF
    Theater Security Cooperation
    CLB-2
    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force
    Devil Dog
    Crisis Response
    GCE
    Small
    Mardiv
    LCE
    Element
    Partner Nation
    COPALCO
    SPMAGTF-CR-AF
    SPAMAGTF-CR-AF LCE

