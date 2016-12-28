(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cameroon, US gain trust, enhance military capability during training

    LIMBE, CAMEROON

    12.28.2016

    Story by Cpl. Alexander Mitchell 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa

    Cameroonian armed forces partnered with U.S. Marines during a training evolution at the Isongo Training Area, Limbé, Cameroon, 8-25 November, 2016.\

    Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa trained with the Cameroonian Forces Fusiliers Marins Et Palmeurs de Combat and the Compagnie des Palmeurs de
    Combat focusing on small unit leadership, weapons handling, machine gun use and marksmanship techniques.

    “The purpose of our training out here is to enhance the capacity of the FORFUMAPCO instructor cadre and to develop and empower their NCO corps going forward,” said 1st Lt. William Anderson, the Marine team leader. “Through joint training, both countries can benefit from our combined experience.”

    Sharing tactics and working together enhances the Cameroonian ability to combat illicit trafficking, providing greater stability in the region.

    “This engagement is really increasing the trust between the two countries,” said Commander Mabiom Patrick, the COPALCO Commander. “It is also one of the best ways for both countries to participate together to face different security challenges. With many different kinds of threats throughout the Gulf of Guinea, it is very beneficial to be able to draw on the experience of the U.S. Marines.”

    Training together increases both nations’ individual techniques while enhancing their ability to work together as partners.

    “We're professional warfighters and this is our trade,” said Anderson. “The onus is on us to seize every opportunity to hone our craft and sharpen our skills. We were also very fortunate to inherit a strong and thriving relationship between the U.S. Marines and the Cameroonian Marines.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 09:22
    Story ID: 218770
    Location: LIMBE, CM 
