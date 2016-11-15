Cameroon, US gain trust, enhance military capability during training

Lance Cpl. Nicholas Goodlett, a rifleman with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa, watches a soldier with the Cameroonian Naval Commando Company fire his weapon during a marksmanship range in Limbé, Cameroon, Nov. 14, 2016. Marines trained together with the COPALCO in small unit tactics, weapons handling, first aid treatment and leadership skills during their time together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander Mitchell/released)

