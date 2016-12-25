‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ at Al Asad.

Coalition partners watch “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” on Christmas Day at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2016. Army & Air Force Exchange Service teamed with The Walt Disney Studios to bring “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” to coalition partners serving in the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is a global coalition to weaken and destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)

