    ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ at Al Asad. [Image 2 of 3]

    ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ at Al Asad.

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    12.25.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Neil Stanfield 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Coalition partners watch “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” on Christmas Day at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2016. Army & Air Force Exchange Service teamed with The Walt Disney Studios to bring “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” to coalition partners serving in the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is a global coalition to weaken and destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 07:15
    Photo ID: 3078761
    VIRIN: 161225-A-TV157-019
    Resolution: 3766x2511
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ at Al Asad. [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ at Al Asad.
    ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ at Al Asad.
    ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ at Al Asad.

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    coalition
    AAFES
    holiday
    Christmas
    Disney
    Star Wars
    Iraq
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Da'esh
    CJTF-OIR
    Task Force Al Asad
    Rogue One

