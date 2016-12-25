Coalition partners watch “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” on Christmas Day at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2016. Army & Air Force Exchange Service teamed with The Walt Disney Studios to bring “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” to coalition partners serving in the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is a global coalition to weaken and destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 07:15
|Photo ID:
|3078760
|VIRIN:
|161225-A-TV157-009
|Resolution:
|4080x2720
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ at Al Asad. [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
