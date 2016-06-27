Polanco assumes command of air refueling squadron

Col. Bryan White, 168th Operations Group commander, thanks Carmen, Paloma, and Ariana Polanco, the wife and daughters of Lt. Col. Jhonny Polanco, during the assumption of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Polanco received the guidon as the new 168th Air Refueling Squadron commander, Eielson AFB, Alaska, December 27, 2016. Polanco is assuming command of the squadron following the retirement of his predecessor, Lt. Col. Buck Smith, who retired from the Interior-Alaska Air National Guard wing earlier this month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann/Released)

Date Taken: 06.27.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US