    Polanco assumes command of air refueling squadron [Image 2 of 4]

    Polanco assumes command of air refueling squadron

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2016

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann 

    168th Wing

    Col. Bryan White, 168th Operations Group commander, thanks Carmen, Paloma, and Ariana Polanco, the wife and daughters of Lt. Col. Jhonny Polanco, during the assumption of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Polanco received the guidon as the new 168th Air Refueling Squadron commander, Eielson AFB, Alaska, December 27, 2016. Polanco is assuming command of the squadron following the retirement of his predecessor, Lt. Col. Buck Smith, who retired from the Interior-Alaska Air National Guard wing earlier this month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polanco assumes command of air refueling squadron [Image 1 of 4], by SMSgt Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Polanco takes command of 168th Air Refueling Squadron

    Air National Guard
    KC-135
    National Guard
    Eielson Air Force Base
    air refueling squadron
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th
    168th Wing

