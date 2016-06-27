Polanco assumes command of air refueling squadron

Major Christopher Greene, KC-135R Stratotanker pilot and aircrew scheduler for the 168th Air Refueling Squadron, introduces distinguished guests and visitors as the emcee during an assumption of command ceremony December 27, 2016, Eielson AFB, Alaska. Lt. Col. Jhonny Polanco assumed command of the refueling squadron, replacing Lt. Col. Buck Smith who retired from the Interior-Alaska Air National Guard wing earlier this month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann/Released)

