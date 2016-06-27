(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Polanco assumes command of air refueling squadron [Image 3 of 4]

    Polanco assumes command of air refueling squadron

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2016

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann 

    168th Wing

    Major Christopher Greene, KC-135R Stratotanker pilot and aircrew scheduler for the 168th Air Refueling Squadron, introduces distinguished guests and visitors as the emcee during an assumption of command ceremony December 27, 2016, Eielson AFB, Alaska. Lt. Col. Jhonny Polanco assumed command of the refueling squadron, replacing Lt. Col. Buck Smith who retired from the Interior-Alaska Air National Guard wing earlier this month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 00:39
    Photo ID: 3078639
    VIRIN: 161227-Z-ZA470-007
    Resolution: 2251x1200
    Size: 688 KB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polanco assumes command of air refueling squadron [Image 1 of 4], by SMSgt Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135
    National Guard
    Eielson Air Force Base
    air refueling squadron
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th
    168th Wing

