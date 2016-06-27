Senior Airman Hannah Moore, aircraft electrical and environmental specialist with the 168th Maintenance Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, sings the National Anthem during the assumption of command ceremony for Lt. Col. Jhonny Polanco, December 27, 2016, at the 168th Operations Group theater on Eielson AFB, Alaska. Polanco previously served as the 168th Operations Support Squadron director of operations and now leads the 168th Air Refueling Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 00:40
|Photo ID:
|3078637
|VIRIN:
|161227-Z-ZA470-003
|Resolution:
|1800x1381
|Size:
|660.88 KB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Polanco assumes command of air refueling squadron [Image 1 of 4], by SMSgt Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Polanco takes command of 168th Air Refueling Squadron
LEAVE A COMMENT