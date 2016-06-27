Polanco assumes command of air refueling squadron

Senior Airman Hannah Moore, aircraft electrical and environmental specialist with the 168th Maintenance Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, sings the National Anthem during the assumption of command ceremony for Lt. Col. Jhonny Polanco, December 27, 2016, at the 168th Operations Group theater on Eielson AFB, Alaska. Polanco previously served as the 168th Operations Support Squadron director of operations and now leads the 168th Air Refueling Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann/Released)

