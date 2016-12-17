(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VFW Auxiliary brings Wreaths Across America to the King City Cemetery [Image 1 of 3]

    VFW Auxiliary brings Wreaths Across America to the King City Cemetery

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2016

    Photo by Eric W. Jones 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Honoring past Veterans, the Fort Hunter Liggett Garrison Commander, Col. Jan C. Norris and Chaplain, Maj. Vaughn Benner, assist Boy Scouts, Dylan Wheeler and Austin Short from Troop 101, from King City, Calif., during the Wreaths Across America event held at the King City cemetery Dec. 17, 2016.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 15:17
    Photo ID: 3078379
    VIRIN: 161217-O-HZ691-823
    Resolution: 3162x2418
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFW Auxiliary brings Wreaths Across America to the King City Cemetery [Image 1 of 3], by Eric W. Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    VFW Auxiliary brings Wreaths Across America to the King City Cemetery
    VFW Auxiliary brings Wreaths Across America to the King City Cemetery
    VFW Auxiliary brings Wreaths Across America to the King City Cemetery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VFW Auxiliary brings Wreaths Across America to the King City Cemetery

    TAGS

    Boy Scouts
    Holiday
    Wreaths Across America
    Veterans
    Chaplain
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    King City
    VFW Auxiliary

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT