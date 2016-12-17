Date Taken: 12.17.2016 Date Posted: 12.27.2016 15:17 Photo ID: 3078379 VIRIN: 161217-O-HZ691-823 Resolution: 3162x2418 Size: 2.83 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, VFW Auxiliary brings Wreaths Across America to the King City Cemetery [Image 1 of 3], by Eric W. Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.