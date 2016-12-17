Honoring and remembering Veterans for their service. Boy Scout, Austin Short with Troop 101, salutes the grave of George Theodore Larson a veteran of World War II. Fort Hunter Liggett Chaplain, Maj. Vaughn Benner was asked by Short for his assistance during the Wreaths Across America ceremony held at the King City cemetery Dec. 17, 2016.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 15:17
|Photo ID:
|3078378
|VIRIN:
|161217-O-HZ691-448
|Resolution:
|2166x2382
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VFW Auxiliary brings Wreaths Across America to the King City Cemetery [Image 1 of 3], by Eric W. Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
VFW Auxiliary brings Wreaths Across America to the King City Cemetery
LEAVE A COMMENT