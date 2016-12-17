VFW Auxiliary brings Wreaths Across America to the King City Cemetery

Honoring and remembering Veterans for their service. Boy Scout, Austin Short with Troop 101, salutes the grave of George Theodore Larson a veteran of World War II. Fort Hunter Liggett Chaplain, Maj. Vaughn Benner was asked by Short for his assistance during the Wreaths Across America ceremony held at the King City cemetery Dec. 17, 2016.

