    Dental procedure streamlines Soldier readiness [Image 1 of 3]

    Dental procedure streamlines Soldier readiness

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office

    Models showing a procedure which includes the total rehabilitation of a full set of teeth supported by four implants are displayed at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Dec. 13. The procedure, the first for the Fort Bliss Dental Activity and El Paso, Texas, which utilized immediate loading (meaning a fixed temporary set of teeth were fitted to the dental arch), was a combined effort from prosthodontist and laboratory technicians at the Fort Bliss Dental Activity and oral and maxillofacial surgeons at WBAMC.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 12:14
    Photo ID: 3077709
    VIRIN: 161213-A-EK666-638
    Resolution: 3417x2440
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dental procedure streamlines Soldier readiness [Image 1 of 3], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    Readiness
    DENTAC
    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    dental procedure
    Army Medicine
    WBAMC
    Army Dentistry
    DENCOM-C
    All-on-4

