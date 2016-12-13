Dental procedure streamlines Soldier readiness

Models showing a procedure which includes the total rehabilitation of a full set of teeth supported by four implants are displayed at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Dec. 13. The procedure, the first for the Fort Bliss Dental Activity and El Paso, Texas, which utilized immediate loading (meaning a fixed temporary set of teeth were fitted to the dental arch), was a combined effort from prosthodontist and laboratory technicians at the Fort Bliss Dental Activity and oral and maxillofacial surgeons at WBAMC.

Date Taken: 12.13.2016
Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US