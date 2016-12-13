Dental procedure streamlines Soldier readiness

Col. David Fallah, director, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, displays models showing a procedure which includes the total rehabilitation of a full set of teeth supported by four implants, Dec. 13. The procedure, the first for the Fort Bliss Dental Activity and El Paso, Texas, which utilized immediate loading (meaning a fixed temporary set of teeth were fitted to the dental arch), was a combined effort from prosthodontist and laboratory technicians at the Fort Bliss Dental Activity and oral and maxillofacial surgeons at WBAMC.

