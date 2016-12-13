(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dental procedure streamlines Soldier readiness [Image 3 of 3]

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office

    The first Soldier to undergo the first total rehabilitation of a full set of teeth supported by four implants at Fort Bliss, Sgt. 1st Class John Barnes, interim first sergeant, C Company, 2nd Battalion, 501st General Support Aviation Battalion, smiles in front of his unit’s hangar, Dec. 13. The operation, also the first in El Paso, Texas, which utilized immediate loading (meaning a fixed temporary set of teeth were fitted to the dental arch) was a combined effort from prosthodontist and laboratory technicians at the Fort Bliss Dental Activity and oral and maxillofacial surgeons at William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dental procedure streamlines Soldier readiness [Image 1 of 3], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    Readiness
    DENTAC
    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    dental procedure
    Army Medicine
    WBAMC
    Army Dentistry
    DENCOM-C
    All-on-4

