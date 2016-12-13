The first Soldier to undergo the first total rehabilitation of a full set of teeth supported by four implants at Fort Bliss, Sgt. 1st Class John Barnes, interim first sergeant, C Company, 2nd Battalion, 501st General Support Aviation Battalion, smiles in front of his unit’s hangar, Dec. 13. The operation, also the first in El Paso, Texas, which utilized immediate loading (meaning a fixed temporary set of teeth were fitted to the dental arch) was a combined effort from prosthodontist and laboratory technicians at the Fort Bliss Dental Activity and oral and maxillofacial surgeons at William Beaumont Army Medical Center.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 12:15
|Photo ID:
|3077705
|VIRIN:
|161213-A-EK666-505
|Resolution:
|3894x2382
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|SIERRA VISTA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dental procedure streamlines Soldier readiness [Image 1 of 3], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Dental procedure streamlines Soldier readiness
LEAVE A COMMENT