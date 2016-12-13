The first Soldier to undergo the first total rehabilitation of a full set of teeth supported by four implants at Fort Bliss, Sgt. 1st Class John Barnes, interim first sergeant, C Company, 2nd Battalion, 501st General Support Aviation Battalion, smiles in front of his unit’s hangar, Dec. 13. The operation, also the first in El Paso, Texas, which utilized immediate loading (meaning a fixed temporary set of teeth were fitted to the dental arch) was a combined effort from prosthodontist and laboratory technicians at the Fort Bliss Dental Activity and oral and maxillofacial surgeons at William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2016 Date Posted: 12.27.2016 12:15 Photo ID: 3077705 VIRIN: 161213-A-EK666-505 Resolution: 3894x2382 Size: 2.32 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: SIERRA VISTA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dental procedure streamlines Soldier readiness [Image 1 of 3], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.