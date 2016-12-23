AFCENT command chief visits Bagram Airmen

U.S. Air Forces Central Command Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Montgomery speaks to Airmen with the 455th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron during a visit to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 23, 2016. The chief spoke to Airmen about the importance of keeping in touch with family while deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

