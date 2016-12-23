AFCENT command chief visits Bagram Airmen

U.S. Air Forces Central Command Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Montgomery speaks to Airmen with the 455th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron’s En-Route Patient Staging Flight during a visit to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 23, 2016. The ERPS team here is comprised of reservists and Montgomery took the opportunity to discuss the importance of the Air Force Reserve and thank them for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

