(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFCENT command chief visits Bagram Airmen [Image 2 of 3]

    AFCENT command chief visits Bagram Airmen

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    12.23.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Montgomery speaks to Tech. Sgt. Michael Rainer, 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron phase dock chief, about F-16 Fighting Falcon phase maintenance during a visit to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 23, 2016. Montgomery had a robust schedule, including visits to nearly every 455th Air Expeditionary Wing unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 07:20
    Photo ID: 3077434
    VIRIN: 161223-F-TY749-133
    Resolution: 4590x6426
    Size: 17.66 MB
    Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT command chief visits Bagram Airmen [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT command chief visits Bagram Airmen
    AFCENT command chief visits Bagram Airmen
    AFCENT command chief visits Bagram Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Bagram Airfield
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    455th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Bagram
    455th AEW
    AFCENT
    U.S. AIr Forces Central
    Afghanistan
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    455 Air Expeditionary Wing
    455 AEW
    Freedom's Sentinel
    Resolute Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT