U.S. Air Forces Central Command Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Montgomery speaks to Tech. Sgt. Michael Rainer, 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron phase dock chief, about F-16 Fighting Falcon phase maintenance during a visit to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 23, 2016. Montgomery had a robust schedule, including visits to nearly every 455th Air Expeditionary Wing unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 07:20
|Photo ID:
|3077434
|VIRIN:
|161223-F-TY749-133
|Resolution:
|4590x6426
|Size:
|17.66 MB
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFCENT command chief visits Bagram Airmen [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
