Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class (SW) Marvin Green, from Atlantic City, New Jersey, secures a line attached to a bag of rags after lowering it down a shaft-alley access trunk aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The rags were being used to clean the seventh deck. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 03:47
|Photo ID:
|3077401
|VIRIN:
|161216-N-VI515-000
|Resolution:
|3769x2692
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Hometown:
|ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US
This work, 161227-N-WA993-028 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
