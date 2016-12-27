Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class (SW) Marvin Green, from Atlantic City, New Jersey, secures a line attached to a bag of rags after lowering it down a shaft-alley access trunk aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The rags were being used to clean the seventh deck. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2016 Date Posted: 12.27.2016 03:47 Photo ID: 3077401 VIRIN: 161216-N-VI515-000 Resolution: 3769x2692 Size: 1.08 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Hometown: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161227-N-WA993-028 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.