    161227-N-WA993-024 [Image 3 of 3]

    161227-N-WA993-024

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.27.2016

    Photo by Bernard Satchell 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class (SW) Marvin Green, from Atlantic City, New Jersey, ties a line to a bag of rags in order to lower it down a shaft-alley access trunk aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The rags were being used to clean the seventh deck. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 03:47
    Photo ID: 3077396
    VIRIN: 161216-N-VI515-000
    Resolution: 3987x2848
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Hometown: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161227-N-WA993-024 [Image 1 of 3], by Bernard Satchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

