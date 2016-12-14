Sailors aboard Mine Countermeasure Ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) launch a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB). USS Devastator is currently conducting maritime operations in the US 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Corbin J. Shea/FOUO)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 02:58
|Photo ID:
|3077390
|VIRIN:
|161214-N-SB587-0142
|Resolution:
|4536x3024
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF, USCENTCOM, AT SEA
This work, CTG 56.1 Operations in Arabian Gulf [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 corbin shea, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
