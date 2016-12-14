(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CTG 56.1 Operations in Arabian Gulf [Image 1 of 6]

    CTG 56.1 Operations in Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF, USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class corbin shea 

    Commander Task Force 56

    Sailors aboard Mine Countermeasure Ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) launch a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB). USS Devastator is currently conducting maritime operations in the US 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Corbin J. Shea/FOUO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 02:58
    Photo ID: 3077390
    VIRIN: 161214-N-SB587-0142
    Resolution: 4536x3024
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF, USCENTCOM, AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTG 56.1 Operations in Arabian Gulf [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 corbin shea, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CTG 56.1
    EOD
    C4
    CTF 56

