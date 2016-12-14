(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CTG 56.1 Operations in Arabian Gulf [Image 6 of 6]

    CTG 56.1 Operations in Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF, USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class corbin shea 

    Commander Task Force 56

    From left, Petty Officer 3rd Class Cullen Brungs and Petty Officer 2nd Class Roberto Villarreal, assigned to Commander, Task Group (CTG) 56.1, construct a detention cord strain relief while aboard the Mine Countermeasure ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 14. CTG-56.1 conducts mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, salvage diving, and force protection operations throughout the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Corbin J. Shea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 02:58
    Photo ID: 3077384
    VIRIN: 161214-N-SB587-0020
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF, USCENTCOM, AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTG 56.1 Operations in Arabian Gulf [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 corbin shea, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

