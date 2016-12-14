CTG 56.1 Operations in Arabian Gulf

From left, Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryce Hopkins and Lt. j.g. Lawrence Salazar, assigned to Commander, Task Group (CTG) 56.1, assemble a double waterproof fire assembly aboard the Mine Countermeasure ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 14. CTG-56.1 conducts mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, salvage diving, and force protection operations throughout the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Corbin J. Shea)

