161224-N-XQ474-426 NORFOLK (Dec. 24, 2016) A Sailor greets his daughter after returning home aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) homecoming from a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unity (MEU). #Home4TheHolidays (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Schneider/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.24.2016 Date Posted: 12.24.2016 16:09 Photo ID: 3076663 VIRIN: 161224-N-XQ474-426 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.84 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161224-N-XQ474-426 [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.