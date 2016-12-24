(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    161224-N-XQ474-194 [Image 5 of 7]

    161224-N-XQ474-194

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    161224-N-XQ474-194 NORFOLK (Dec. 24, 2016) A child waits for his uncle as the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) homecoming from a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unity (MEU). #Home4TheHolidays (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Schneider/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 16:09
    Photo ID: 3076655
    VIRIN: 161224-N-XQ474-194
    Resolution: 5256x3504
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161224-N-XQ474-194 [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    161224-N-XQ474-479
    161224-N-XQ474-426
    161224-N-XQ474-390
    161224-N-XQ474-309
    161224-N-XQ474-194
    161224-N-XQ474-042
    161224-N-XQ474-027

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    America"
    "USS Wasp
    LHD 1
    Ship
    Navy
    Sailor
    "U.S. Navy
    LHD
    #Home4TheHolidays

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT