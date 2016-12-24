161224-N-XQ474-479 NORFOLK (Dec. 24, 2016) A Sailor greets his wife after returning home aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) homecoming from a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unity (MEU). #Home4TheHolidays (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Schneider/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 16:09
|Photo ID:
|3076666
|VIRIN:
|161224-N-XQ474-479
|Resolution:
|5059x3373
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 161224-N-XQ474-479 [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
