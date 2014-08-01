(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    161224-N-OH194-118 [Image 1 of 7]

    161224-N-OH194-118

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    161224-N-OH194-118 NORFOLK (Dec. 24, 2016) Sailors and Marines depart the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) after it arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) following a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unity (MEU). #Home4TheHolidays (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Grant P. Ammon/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2014
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 15:23
    Photo ID: 3076610
    VIRIN: 161224-N-OH194-118
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161224-N-OH194-118 [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    homecoming
    fleet
    lhd 1
    ship
    sailor
    wasp
    arg
    u.s. navy
    #home4theholidays

