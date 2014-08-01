(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    161224-N-OH194-040

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    161224-N-OH194-040 NORFOLK (Dec. 24, 2016) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) following a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unity (MEU). #Home4TheHolidays (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Grant P. Ammon/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2014
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 15:23
    Photo ID: 3076590
    VIRIN: 161224-N-OH194-040
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 7.84 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161224-N-OH194-040 [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    homecoming
    fleet
    lhd 1
    ship
    sailor
    wasp
    arg
    u.s. navy
    #home4theholidays

