161224-N-OH194-040 NORFOLK (Dec. 24, 2016) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) following a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unity (MEU). #Home4TheHolidays (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Grant P. Ammon/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2014 Date Posted: 12.24.2016 15:23 Photo ID: 3076590 VIRIN: 161224-N-OH194-040 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 7.84 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161224-N-OH194-040 [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.