161224-N-OH194-059 NORFOLK (Dec. 24, 2016) Line handlers assist in the mooring of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) as it arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) following a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unity (MEU). #Home4TheHolidays (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Grant P. Ammon/Released)

