    Season's greetings at Al Asad [Image 1 of 4]

    Season's greetings at Al Asad

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Neil Stanfield 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Lt. Gen. Jon M. Davis, Deputy Commandant of Aviation, speaks to Marines while visiting Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 21, 2016. Marines provide support at Al Asad Air Base to Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, a global coalition to weaken and destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 06:19
    Photo ID: 3075445
    VIRIN: 161221-A-TV157-097
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Season's greetings at Al Asad [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    holiday
    Season
    Marines
    Iraq
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Da'esh
    CJTF-OIR
    Task Force Al Asad
    Deputy Commandant of Aviation
    Lt. Gen. Jon M. Davis

