Lt. Gen. Jon M. Davis, Deputy Commandant of Aviation, speaks to Marines while visiting Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 21, 2016. Marines provide support at Al Asad Air Base to Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, a global coalition to weaken and destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2016 06:19
|Photo ID:
|3075445
|VIRIN:
|161221-A-TV157-097
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Season's greetings at Al Asad [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
