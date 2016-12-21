Season’s greetings at Al Asad

Lt. Gen. Jon M. Davis, Deputy Commandant of Aviation, speaks to Marines while visiting Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 21, 2016. Marines provide support at Al Asad Air Base to Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, a global coalition to weaken and destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)

Date Taken: 12.21.2016 Date Posted: 12.23.2016 Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ by SGT Neil Stanfield