Season’s greetings at Al Asad

Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Ronald L. Green wishes season’s greetings while speaking to Marines at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 21, 2016. Marines provide support at Al Asad Air Base to Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, a global coalition to weaken and destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)

