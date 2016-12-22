Lt. Col. Benjamin Doyle receives a congratulatory hand shake from Master Sgt. Christopher Adams following the ceremony where Doyle assumed command of the 168th Operations Support Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, December 22, 2016 at the unit’s operations group theater on Eielson AFB, Alaska. Doyle assumes command of the 34-Airmen squadron that collectively plays a role in almost every facet of the Interior-Alaska based flying squadron’s mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann/Released)
This work, Doyle takes command of 168th Operations Support Squadron [Image 1 of 3], by SMSgt Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
