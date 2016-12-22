(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Doyle takes command of 168th Operations Support Squadron

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann 

    168th Wing

    Lt. Col. Benjamin Doyle assumed command of the 168th Operations Support Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, December 22, 2016 during a ceremony held at the unit’s operations group theater Eielson AFB, Alaska. Doyle assumes command of the 34 Airmen squadron that collectively plays a role in almost every facet of the Interior-Alaska based flying squadron's mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doyle takes command of 168th Operations Support Squadron [Image 1 of 3], by SMSgt Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    OSS
    National Guard
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th
    168th Wing

