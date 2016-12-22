Doyle takes command of 168th Operations Support Squadron

Lt. Col. Benjamin Doyle assumed command of the 168th Operations Support Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, December 22, 2016 during a ceremony held at the unit’s operations group theater Eielson AFB, Alaska. Doyle assumes command of the 34 Airmen squadron that collectively plays a role in almost every facet of the Interior-Alaska based flying squadron's mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann/Released)

