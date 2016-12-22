Lt. Col. Benjamin Doyle assumed command of the 168th Operations Support Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, December 22, 2016 during a ceremony held at the unit’s operations group theater Eielson AFB, Alaska. Doyle assumes command of the 34 Airmen squadron that collectively plays a role in almost every facet of the Interior-Alaska based flying squadron's mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2016 00:41
|Photo ID:
|3075307
|VIRIN:
|161222-Z-ZA470-011
|Resolution:
|2392x3588
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Doyle takes command of 168th Operations Support Squadron [Image 1 of 3], by SMSgt Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
